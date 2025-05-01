Which of the following best describes the difference between supportive and defensive communication in the nervous system?
Supportive communication involves the release of inhibitory neurotransmitters, while defensive communication involves excitatory neurotransmitters.
Supportive communication fosters openness and trust, while defensive communication creates barriers and resistance.
Supportive communication occurs during stress responses, while defensive communication occurs during relaxation.
Supportive communication is only used by glial cells, whereas defensive communication is used by neurons.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about communication styles within the nervous system, specifically comparing 'supportive' and 'defensive' communication.
Step 2: Recognize that in psychology and neuroscience, 'supportive communication' typically refers to interactions that promote openness, trust, and positive social connection, whereas 'defensive communication' tends to create barriers, resistance, or protective responses.
Step 3: Analyze each option by relating it to known psychological and neuroscientific principles about communication and behavior in the nervous system.
Step 4: Identify that the option stating 'Supportive communication fosters openness and trust, while defensive communication creates barriers and resistance' aligns with psychological definitions of supportive versus defensive communication styles.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description focuses on the functional and relational outcomes of communication (openness vs. barriers), rather than biochemical specifics or cell types, which are less relevant to the psychological concept of supportive and defensive communication.
