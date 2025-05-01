Which of the following are two techniques for improving the rate of your speaking during communication in the nervous system context?
A
Speaking in monotone and avoiding eye contact
B
Practicing pacing and using pauses strategically
C
Increasing volume and using more gestures
D
Reducing vocabulary and eliminating transitions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which relates to improving the rate of speaking during communication, particularly from a nervous system perspective. This involves how we control speech and manage nervousness.
Step 2: Identify techniques that directly influence speech rate and fluency. Practicing pacing means consciously controlling how fast or slow you speak, which helps regulate nervousness and clarity.
Step 3: Recognize that using pauses strategically allows the speaker to slow down, gather thoughts, and emphasize points, which improves overall communication effectiveness and helps manage nervous system responses.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: speaking in monotone and avoiding eye contact do not improve speaking rate; increasing volume and gestures affect expressiveness but not rate; reducing vocabulary and eliminating transitions can hinder communication flow.
Step 5: Conclude that the two techniques for improving speaking rate are practicing pacing and using pauses strategically, as they directly help regulate speech speed and nervous system control during communication.
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Communication with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah