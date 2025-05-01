Multiple Choice
To help control Chloe's nausea, Chloe's doctor gives her Zofran, which blocks the action of serotonin, a chemical involved in the body's nausea response. In Chloe's case, the medication prescribed by her doctor acts as an
_____ is the release of a neural impulse, consisting of a reversal of the electrical charge within the axon.