Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
11. Personality
Trait Theories
Multiple Choice
Janet is an older woman who is very involved in her community. Last year, she fell for a phone scam and lost a significant amount of her retirement. Based on this story, which big five personality trait is Janet likely high in?
A
Openness.
B
Neuroticism.
C
Extraversion.
D
Agreeableness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Big Five personality traits: Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, and Neuroticism. Each trait represents a spectrum of behaviors and tendencies.
Agreeableness is characterized by traits such as trust, altruism, kindness, and a tendency to prioritize others' needs. People high in agreeableness are often cooperative and trusting, which can make them more susceptible to scams.
Analyze Janet's behavior in the scenario. She is described as being very involved in her community, which suggests a social and cooperative nature, aligning with high agreeableness.
Consider the context of the phone scam. Falling for a scam often involves trusting the scammer, which is a behavior associated with high agreeableness.
Conclude that Janet's high level of agreeableness likely contributed to her susceptibility to the phone scam, as this trait involves a trusting and altruistic nature.
