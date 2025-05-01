Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
Trait Theories
Trait Theories
Multiple Choice
Research on the Big Five Model suggests that people who are high in neuroticism most likely to:
A
Be highly reserved and quiet.
B
Be highly conscientious of other's needs.
C
Experience frequent negative emotions.
D
Be optimistic about life.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Big Five Model of personality, which includes five traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Neuroticism specifically refers to the tendency to experience negative emotions such as anxiety, depression, and irritability.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The goal is to identify which behavior or characteristic aligns most closely with high levels of neuroticism.
Option 1: 'Be highly reserved and quiet' is more closely associated with introversion, not neuroticism. Eliminate this option.
Option 2: 'Be highly conscientious of other's needs' is related to agreeableness or conscientiousness, not neuroticism. Eliminate this option.
Option 4: 'Be optimistic about life' is the opposite of what neuroticism entails, as neurotic individuals are more prone to negative emotions. Eliminate this option. The correct answer is Option 3: 'Experience frequent negative emotions,' as this is the defining characteristic of high neuroticism.
