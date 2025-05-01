Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
11. Personality
Trait Theories
Multiple Choice
Which trait theorist identified 16 personality dimensions?
A
Maslow.
B
Eysenck.
C
Allport.
D
Cattell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking which trait theorist identified 16 personality dimensions. This requires knowledge of personality theories and their contributors.
Step 2: Recall the key contributions of each theorist mentioned in the options. For example, Maslow is known for the hierarchy of needs, Eysenck for his three-factor model (PEN: Psychoticism, Extraversion, Neuroticism), and Allport for his focus on cardinal, central, and secondary traits.
Step 3: Focus on the concept of '16 personality dimensions.' This refers to a specific model of personality traits developed by a theorist who used factor analysis to identify these dimensions.
Step 4: Recognize that Raymond Cattell is the theorist who developed the 16 Personality Factor (16PF) model, which is based on his extensive research into personality traits.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Cattell, as he is the one who identified the 16 personality dimensions through his work in trait theory.
