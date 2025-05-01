According to developmental psychology, the process of creating gender schemas typically begins in children by around the age of:
A
12 to 13 years old
B
8 to 9 years old
C
5 to 6 years old
D
2 to 3 years old
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that gender schema theory in developmental psychology explains how children develop frameworks or mental structures about gender roles and behaviors based on their experiences and cultural context.
Recognize that the formation of gender schemas begins early in childhood as children start to notice and categorize gender-related information from their environment.
Recall that research indicates children typically start creating gender schemas around the age of 2 to 3 years old, which is when they begin to identify and differentiate between genders.
Note that this early development of gender schemas influences how children perceive themselves and others in terms of gender-appropriate behaviors and roles.
Conclude that the process of creating gender schemas is an early cognitive development milestone, occurring well before ages like 5 to 6, 8 to 9, or 12 to 13 years old.
