According to Erikson, the primary socioemotional task in early adulthood is that of intimacy vs. which of the following?
A
Isolation
B
Role confusion
C
Despair
D
Inferiority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which outlines eight stages that individuals pass through from infancy to late adulthood, each characterized by a central conflict or task.
Identify the stage relevant to early adulthood, which is the sixth stage in Erikson's model, typically occurring between ages 18 and 40.
Recall that the primary conflict in this stage is 'Intimacy vs. Isolation,' where the individual focuses on forming close, committed relationships with others.
Recognize that 'Isolation' is the opposing outcome to 'Intimacy' in this stage, representing failure to establish meaningful connections.
Eliminate other options such as 'Role confusion' (associated with adolescence), 'Despair' (associated with late adulthood), and 'Inferiority' (associated with childhood), confirming that 'Isolation' is the correct counterpart to 'Intimacy' in early adulthood.
