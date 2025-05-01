Which of the following statements about older adults in the workforce is true?
A
Older adults are less likely to adapt to new technologies than younger workers.
B
Older adults typically experience a significant decline in job performance solely due to age.
C
Older adults tend to have lower rates of absenteeism than younger workers.
D
Older adults are generally less satisfied with their jobs compared to younger workers.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on common stereotypes and research findings about older adults in the workforce.
Step 2: Review research evidence on older adults' adaptability to new technologies, noting that while some may face challenges, many adapt well and continue learning.
Step 3: Consider studies on job performance and aging, recognizing that declines are not solely due to age but can be influenced by experience, health, and job type.
Step 4: Examine data on absenteeism rates, which often show that older workers tend to have lower absenteeism compared to younger workers, possibly due to greater job commitment or experience managing health.
Step 5: Reflect on job satisfaction research, which generally indicates that older adults are as satisfied or more satisfied with their jobs than younger workers, contradicting the stereotype of lower satisfaction.
