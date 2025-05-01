In developmental psychology, the preconventional level of moral reasoning has sometimes been described as which of the following?
A
Moral reasoning guided by universal ethical principles and abstract values
B
Reasoning based on adherence to social rules and laws to maintain social order
C
Self-centered or egocentric reasoning focused on avoiding punishment and seeking rewards
D
Reasoning that prioritizes the needs and expectations of close relationships
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about Kohlberg's stages of moral development, specifically the preconventional level.
Recall that Kohlberg's theory divides moral reasoning into three levels: preconventional, conventional, and postconventional.
Identify that the preconventional level is typically characterized by self-centered reasoning, where decisions are made based on direct consequences to oneself, such as avoiding punishment or gaining rewards.
Contrast this with the conventional level, which involves adherence to social rules and laws, and the postconventional level, which involves abstract ethical principles.
Conclude that the preconventional level corresponds to egocentric reasoning focused on punishment avoidance and reward seeking.
