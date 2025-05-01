Which of the following best distinguishes classical conditioning from operant conditioning?
A
Classical conditioning is based on voluntary behaviors, while operant conditioning is based on involuntary responses.
B
Classical conditioning only occurs in humans, while operant conditioning only occurs in animals.
C
Classical conditioning involves learning associations between two stimuli, while operant conditioning involves learning associations between a behavior and its consequence.
D
Classical conditioning requires reinforcement after every response, while operant conditioning does not use reinforcement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning associations between two stimuli. For example, a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Step 2: Understand the core concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning associations between a behavior and its consequence, such as reinforcement or punishment that increases or decreases the likelihood of that behavior.
Step 3: Compare the nature of behaviors involved: classical conditioning typically deals with involuntary, automatic responses, while operant conditioning deals with voluntary behaviors that are influenced by their consequences.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given by checking which statement correctly reflects these distinctions. Focus on whether the statement accurately describes the type of learning and the relationship between stimuli, behaviors, and consequences.
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinction is that classical conditioning involves learning associations between two stimuli, whereas operant conditioning involves learning associations between a behavior and its consequence.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah