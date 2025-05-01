Which of the following best matches the description: 'A stimulus is added after a behavior, increasing the likelihood that the behavior will occur again'?
A
Negative punishment
B
Negative reinforcement
C
Positive reinforcement
D
Positive punishment
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'stimulus', 'behavior', and 'likelihood of behavior occurring again'.
Recall that 'reinforcement' refers to any consequence that increases the likelihood of a behavior recurring, while 'punishment' decreases it.
Identify that 'positive' means adding a stimulus after the behavior, and 'negative' means removing a stimulus after the behavior.
Match the description 'a stimulus is added after a behavior, increasing the likelihood that the behavior will occur again' to the concept of 'positive reinforcement'.
Confirm that the other options do not fit: negative punishment removes a stimulus to decrease behavior, negative reinforcement removes a stimulus to increase behavior, and positive punishment adds a stimulus to decrease behavior.
