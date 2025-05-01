In operant conditioning, which of the following best describes positive punishment?
A
Adding an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior occurring again
B
Removing a pleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior occurring again
C
Removing an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to increase the likelihood of that behavior occurring again
D
Adding a pleasant stimulus after a behavior to increase the likelihood of that behavior occurring again
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior, influencing the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 2: Recognize that in operant conditioning, 'punishment' refers to any consequence that decreases the probability of a behavior reoccurring.
Step 3: Differentiate between positive and negative punishment: positive punishment involves adding a stimulus after a behavior, while negative punishment involves removing a stimulus after a behavior.
Step 4: Identify that positive punishment specifically means adding an unpleasant or aversive stimulus following a behavior to reduce that behavior's frequency.
Step 5: Compare the options given and select the one that matches the definition of positive punishment: adding an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah