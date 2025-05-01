Which of the following is NOT a theory regarding the need for sleep?
A
Drive reduction theory
B
Cognitive consolidation theory
C
Restorative theory
D
Evolutionary theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which theory is NOT related to the need for sleep.
Step 2: Review the common theories about why we need sleep: Restorative theory (sleep restores the body), Evolutionary theory (sleep evolved for survival benefits), and Cognitive consolidation theory (sleep helps consolidate memories).
Step 3: Recognize that Drive reduction theory is a psychological theory explaining motivation by reducing drives like hunger or thirst, but it is not typically applied to explain the need for sleep.
Step 4: Compare each theory listed with your knowledge of sleep research to confirm which one does not fit as a sleep theory.
Step 5: Conclude that Drive reduction theory is the one that does NOT explain the need for sleep, while the others do.
