Which of the following statements about the association between sleep and health is false?
A
Chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
B
Poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of metabolic disorders.
C
Sleep has no impact on mental health or emotional regulation.
D
Getting adequate sleep is associated with improved immune function.
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between sleep and health by reviewing scientific findings on how sleep affects various bodily systems, including cardiovascular, metabolic, immune, and mental health.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Chronic sleep deprivation can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease' by recalling evidence that links long-term lack of sleep with heart problems, confirming this statement is true.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of metabolic disorders' by considering research showing that insufficient or disrupted sleep can affect metabolism and increase risks for conditions like diabetes, confirming this statement is true.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Sleep has no impact on mental health or emotional regulation' by reflecting on psychological studies demonstrating that sleep is crucial for mood regulation, cognitive function, and mental health, indicating this statement is false.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Getting adequate sleep is associated with improved immune function' by recognizing that sufficient sleep supports the immune system's ability to fight infections, confirming this statement is true.
