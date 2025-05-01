In developmental psychology, parents often socialize their children to:
A
Develop only cognitive skills without regard for social behavior
B
Avoid forming attachments with others
C
Adopt the values, norms, and behaviors of their culture
D
Reject all forms of authority and tradition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of socialization in developmental psychology, which refers to the process by which children learn and internalize the values, norms, and behaviors of their culture.
Recognize that socialization is essential for children to function effectively within their society, including developing social skills, emotional regulation, and cultural understanding.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it aligns with the purpose of socialization: developing cognitive skills alone is incomplete, avoiding attachments contradicts healthy development, and rejecting all authority and tradition is not typical of socialization.
Identify that the correct purpose of socialization is to help children adopt the values, norms, and behaviors of their culture, enabling them to integrate and participate in their social environment.
Conclude that the best answer reflects the role of parents in guiding children to learn cultural expectations and social behaviors, which is fundamental in developmental psychology.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah