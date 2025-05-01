Which of the following best explains why adolescents often prefer to spend time with friends rather than parents during adolescence?
A
Adolescents have less interest in social interaction and prefer to be alone.
B
Adolescents are required by schools to spend more time with friends than with family.
C
Adolescents seek to establish their own identity and gain independence, making peer relationships more important for social development.
D
Adolescents experience a decrease in emotional needs during this period.
Understand the developmental stage of adolescence, which is characterized by significant physical, emotional, and social changes.
Recognize that one key task during adolescence is identity formation, where individuals seek to understand who they are separate from their family.
Consider the role of peer relationships in providing adolescents with opportunities to explore independence and social skills outside the family context.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to established psychological theories, such as Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, which emphasize identity versus role confusion during adolescence.
Conclude that the best explanation is that adolescents prefer spending time with friends because they are seeking to establish their own identity and gain independence, making peer relationships crucial for their social development.
