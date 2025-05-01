Which of the following best distinguishes early adolescence from late adolescence in terms of psychological development?
A
Early adolescence is characterized by the onset of puberty and increased concern with peer acceptance, while late adolescence involves the development of a more stable sense of identity and greater independence.
B
Both early and late adolescence are primarily defined by physical growth, with little change in cognitive or social development.
C
Late adolescence is characterized by increased conformity to peers, while early adolescence is when individuals begin to form a stable sense of self.
D
Early adolescence is marked by a fully developed sense of identity, whereas late adolescence is when puberty typically begins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological developments that occur during adolescence, which is typically divided into early and late stages.
Step 2: Identify that early adolescence generally involves the onset of puberty, rapid physical changes, and heightened concern with peer acceptance and social belonging.
Step 3: Recognize that late adolescence is characterized by more advanced cognitive and emotional development, including the formation of a stable sense of identity and increased independence from parents.
Step 4: Compare the options given by focusing on which descriptions accurately reflect these developmental milestones, especially the psychological aspects rather than just physical growth.
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinction is that early adolescence centers on puberty and peer concerns, while late adolescence involves identity consolidation and greater autonomy.
