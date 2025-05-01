According to developmental psychology, which of the following statements is most accurate regarding a two-year-old child and a ten-year-old child in terms of conflict resolution abilities?
A
A two-year-old child usually resolves conflicts more effectively than a ten-year-old child.
B
A two-year-old child typically has less advanced conflict resolution skills than a ten-year-old child.
C
A two-year-old child is on the same level as a ten-year-old child in terms of conflict resolution.
D
Both age groups rely primarily on verbal negotiation to resolve conflicts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental stages of children at ages two and ten, focusing on cognitive, emotional, and social skills relevant to conflict resolution.
Step 2: Recognize that a two-year-old child is typically in the early stages of language development and emotional regulation, which limits their ability to resolve conflicts effectively compared to older children.
Step 3: Note that a ten-year-old child has more advanced cognitive abilities, including better language skills, perspective-taking, and problem-solving strategies, which enhance their conflict resolution skills.
Step 4: Compare the typical conflict resolution methods used by both age groups: two-year-olds often rely on nonverbal behaviors or simple expressions of needs, while ten-year-olds use verbal negotiation and reasoning.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that a two-year-old child typically has less advanced conflict resolution skills than a ten-year-old child, reflecting developmental progress in social and cognitive abilities.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah