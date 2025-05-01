Which of the following statements about physical activity requirements is accurate according to developmental psychology research?
A
Adolescents require fewer hours of physical activity than adults.
B
Physical activity is not important for adolescents' development.
C
Adolescents and adults require the same amount of physical activity.
D
Adolescents require more hours of physical activity than adults to support healthy growth and development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of physical activity requirements in developmental psychology, which studies how people grow and change over time, including physical, cognitive, and social development.
Step 2: Recognize that adolescents are in a critical growth phase, requiring more physical activity to support their rapid physical and neurological development compared to adults.
Step 3: Review research findings that indicate adolescents need more hours of physical activity than adults to promote healthy growth, improve cardiovascular health, and support mental well-being.
Step 4: Compare the given statements with the research evidence: Adolescents require more physical activity, not fewer or the same amount, and physical activity is indeed important for their development.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is that adolescents require more hours of physical activity than adults to support healthy growth and development.
