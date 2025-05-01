In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines inattentional blindness?
A
Experiencing a temporary loss of vision due to bright lights
B
Being unable to recall information due to interference from new memories
C
Mistaking a stimulus for something else due to prior expectations
D
Failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inattentional blindness, which occurs when an individual fails to notice a visible stimulus because their attention is focused on something else.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and compare it to the definition of inattentional blindness.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe different psychological phenomena, such as temporary loss of vision (which is not related to attention), memory interference, or perceptual mistakes due to expectations.
Step 4: Identify the option that matches the definition of inattentional blindness: failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere.
Step 5: Confirm that this option aligns with the established psychological understanding of inattentional blindness in AP Psychology.
