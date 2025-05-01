According to social learning theory in social psychology, people ______.
A
are primarily driven by unconscious motives
B
only learn through direct reinforcement and punishment
C
develop behaviors solely through genetic inheritance
D
learn behaviors by observing and imitating others
1
Understand that social learning theory emphasizes the role of observation and imitation in learning behaviors, rather than unconscious motives or genetic inheritance.
Recognize that, according to this theory, people can acquire new behaviors by watching others perform them, which is different from learning only through direct reinforcement or punishment.
Recall that social learning theory was developed by Albert Bandura, who demonstrated through experiments (like the Bobo doll study) that individuals, especially children, learn social behaviors by observing models.
Note that this theory integrates cognitive processes, meaning that attention, retention, reproduction, and motivation are key components in learning through observation.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that people learn behaviors by observing and imitating others, which distinguishes social learning theory from other learning theories focused solely on reinforcement or genetics.
