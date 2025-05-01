Which of the following is key to the development of young children's vocabulary?
A
Minimal exposure to spoken language
B
Strict adherence to television-based learning programs
C
Delaying reading activities until school age
D
Frequent and rich verbal interactions with caregivers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vocabulary development in young children is strongly influenced by the quality and quantity of language they are exposed to in their early environment.
Recognize that minimal exposure to spoken language limits opportunities for children to hear and practice new words, which can hinder vocabulary growth.
Consider that strict reliance on television-based learning programs does not provide the interactive and responsive communication necessary for effective language acquisition.
Acknowledge that delaying reading activities until school age misses critical early opportunities for children to engage with language through books and conversations, which support vocabulary expansion.
Conclude that frequent and rich verbal interactions with caregivers provide children with diverse and meaningful language experiences, which are essential for developing a robust vocabulary.
