Which of the following cognitive factors is NOT typically linked with juvenile delinquency?
A
High working memory capacity
B
Deficits in moral reasoning
C
Poor impulse control
D
Low problem-solving skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of juvenile delinquency, which refers to illegal or antisocial behaviors committed by individuals typically under the age of 18.
Step 2: Identify common cognitive factors linked to juvenile delinquency, such as deficits in moral reasoning, poor impulse control, and low problem-solving skills. These factors can impair decision-making and increase the likelihood of delinquent behavior.
Step 3: Recognize that high working memory capacity is generally considered a positive cognitive trait, associated with better attention, reasoning, and self-regulation abilities.
Step 4: Compare each cognitive factor to typical research findings on juvenile delinquency to determine which factor does not fit the pattern of risk factors.
Step 5: Conclude that 'High working memory capacity' is NOT typically linked with juvenile delinquency, as it tends to protect against such behaviors rather than contribute to them.
