Which of the following best describes the James-Lange theory of emotion?
A
Emotions and physiological responses occur simultaneously and independently.
B
Emotions are learned through social observation and reinforcement.
C
Emotions are determined by cognitive appraisal before physiological arousal occurs.
D
Emotions result from the perception of physiological changes in the body.
Understand that the James-Lange theory of emotion proposes a specific sequence in how emotions are experienced.
Recognize that according to this theory, an external stimulus first causes physiological changes in the body, such as increased heart rate or sweating.
Next, the individual perceives or becomes aware of these physiological changes.
The theory suggests that this perception of bodily changes is what actually produces the emotional experience, meaning the emotion follows the physiological response.
Compare this explanation to the other options, noting that the James-Lange theory uniquely emphasizes that emotions result from perceiving physiological changes, rather than occurring simultaneously, being learned socially, or requiring cognitive appraisal first.
