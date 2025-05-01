In the context of illustrating a point using reason, which type of appeal is most appropriate?
A
Pathos
B
Logos
C
Ethos
Understand the three classical modes of persuasion: Ethos, Pathos, and Logos. Ethos appeals to the speaker's credibility or character, Pathos appeals to the audience's emotions, and Logos appeals to logic and reason.
Identify the key phrase in the problem: 'illustrating a point using reason.' This indicates the appeal should be based on logical argumentation rather than emotion or credibility.
Recall that Logos is the mode of persuasion that relies on logical reasoning, facts, and evidence to support an argument.
Compare the options: Pathos appeals to emotions, Ethos to credibility, and Logos to reason. Since the problem emphasizes reason, Logos is the most appropriate appeal.
Conclude that when illustrating a point using reason, the appeal to use is Logos, as it directly involves logical and rational argumentation.
