Which of the following best illustrates the concept of a realistic optimist in the context of theories of emotion?
A
A person who relies solely on luck and external factors to determine the outcome of their actions.
B
A person who acknowledges the challenges of a difficult situation but remains confident that they can overcome them through effort and planning.
C
A person who ignores negative emotions and believes that everything will work out perfectly without considering possible obstacles.
D
A person who expects the worst in every situation and avoids taking risks due to fear of failure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'realistic optimist' in psychology, particularly in the context of theories of emotion. A realistic optimist is someone who maintains a positive outlook while also acknowledging the reality of challenges and obstacles.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of realistic optimism. Identify whether the option reflects a balance between optimism and realism or if it leans towards unrealistic optimism, pessimism, or external locus of control.
Step 3: Recognize that relying solely on luck and external factors indicates an external locus of control, which is not characteristic of realistic optimism.
Step 4: Note that ignoring negative emotions and expecting everything to work out perfectly without considering obstacles represents unrealistic optimism, not realistic optimism.
Step 5: Understand that expecting the worst and avoiding risks due to fear of failure reflects pessimism, which is the opposite of optimism. Therefore, the best illustration of a realistic optimist is the person who acknowledges challenges but remains confident in overcoming them through effort and planning.
