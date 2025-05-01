Based on theories of emotion, what do the actions of the humans in this passage most reveal about their motivations and values?
Their actions indicate that cognitive appraisal plays a key role in shaping their emotional experiences and guiding their motivations, consistent with the Schachter-Singer theory.
Their actions demonstrate that emotions occur independently of physiological arousal, aligning with the Cannon-Bard theory.
Their actions reveal that emotions are learned through social observation rather than internal processes, supporting the social learning theory.
Their actions suggest that emotions are primarily driven by physiological responses, supporting the James-Lange theory.
Step 1: Understand the key theories of emotion mentioned: Schachter-Singer theory, Cannon-Bard theory, social learning theory, and James-Lange theory. Each theory explains how emotions arise and influence behavior differently.
Step 2: Identify the role of cognitive appraisal in the Schachter-Singer theory, which states that emotions result from both physiological arousal and the cognitive interpretation of that arousal.
Step 3: Compare this with the Cannon-Bard theory, which argues that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously but independently, without cognitive appraisal influencing the emotion.
Step 4: Consider the social learning theory, which emphasizes that emotions are learned through observing others and social context rather than internal physiological or cognitive processes.
Step 5: Review the James-Lange theory, which proposes that emotions are primarily the result of physiological responses to stimuli, with the emotion following the bodily reaction.
