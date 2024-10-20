Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
The Endocrine System
Multiple Choice
Both hormones and neurotransmitters are signaling molecules. Which statement below gives a key difference between hormones and neurotransmitters?
A
Hormones move through synaptic vesicles to be released.
B
Neurotransmitters are steroids, while hormones are only peptides.
C
Unlike neurotransmitters, hormones travel through the bloodstream to reach their target cells.
D
There are only 2 neurotransmitters while there are many hormones.
