The Thematic Apperception Test (TAT) is an example of which of the following types of tests?
A
Projective test
B
Neuropsychological test
C
Achievement test
D
Intelligence test
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the Thematic Apperception Test (TAT). It is a psychological assessment tool where individuals create stories based on ambiguous images, revealing underlying motives, concerns, and how they see the social world.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the test types listed: Projective tests involve interpreting ambiguous stimuli to uncover unconscious aspects of personality; Neuropsychological tests assess brain function; Achievement tests measure learned knowledge; Intelligence tests evaluate cognitive abilities.
Step 3: Recognize that the TAT fits the description of a projective test because it uses ambiguous images to elicit responses that reflect the test taker's inner feelings and thoughts.
Step 4: Eliminate other options by matching their definitions to the TAT's purpose and method, confirming that it is not primarily designed to measure brain function, learned knowledge, or intelligence.
Step 5: Conclude that the TAT is best classified as a projective test based on its method and psychological focus.
