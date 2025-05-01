Which of the following is NOT considered a core focus of feminist psychology?
A
Studying the biological basis of sensation and perception
B
Analyzing the impact of cultural and societal factors on women's mental health
C
Promoting social equality and advocacy for women's rights
D
Examining gender bias in psychological research and theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of feminist psychology, which primarily involves examining how gender influences psychological experiences, emphasizing social, cultural, and political factors affecting women and marginalized groups.
Step 2: Identify key themes in feminist psychology such as analyzing the impact of cultural and societal factors on women's mental health, promoting social equality and advocacy for women's rights, and examining gender bias in psychological research and theory.
Step 3: Recognize that feminist psychology generally does not focus on biological bases of sensation and perception, as this area is more aligned with biological or physiological psychology rather than feminist perspectives.
Step 4: Compare each option to the core themes of feminist psychology to determine which one does not fit within its scope.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Studying the biological basis of sensation and perception' is NOT a core focus of feminist psychology because it centers on biological processes rather than social and cultural influences on gender and psychology.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah