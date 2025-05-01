Which of the following best describes a key difference between psychologists and biologists, while also acknowledging a similarity between the two professions?
A
Biologists are concerned only with human behavior, while psychologists study all forms of life.
B
Both psychologists and biologists study behavior, but psychologists focus on mental processes and behavior, whereas biologists primarily study living organisms and their physiological processes.
C
Psychologists and biologists both exclusively study the brain and its chemical composition.
D
Psychologists use only laboratory experiments, while biologists rely solely on field observations.
1
Step 1: Understand the primary focus of psychologists. Psychologists study behavior and mental processes, which include thoughts, emotions, and actions in humans and sometimes animals.
Step 2: Understand the primary focus of biologists. Biologists study living organisms broadly, including their physiological processes, anatomy, and interactions with the environment.
Step 3: Identify the similarity between the two professions. Both psychologists and biologists study behavior, but from different perspectives—psychologists emphasize mental processes and behavior, while biologists emphasize biological functions and physiological mechanisms.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing them to these definitions. The correct answer should reflect that both study behavior but differ in their focus areas.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description acknowledges that psychologists focus on mental processes and behavior, whereas biologists primarily study living organisms and their physiological processes, highlighting both a difference and a similarity.
