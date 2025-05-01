Which of the following is not considered a type of wellness in psychology?
A
Physical wellness
B
Financial wellness
C
Emotional wellness
D
Social wellness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of wellness in psychology, which typically includes multiple dimensions that contribute to overall well-being.
Step 2: Identify common types of wellness recognized in psychology, such as Physical wellness (related to bodily health), Emotional wellness (related to managing emotions), and Social wellness (related to relationships and social interactions).
Step 3: Review the options given: Physical wellness, Financial wellness, Emotional wellness, and Social wellness.
Step 4: Recognize that while financial wellness can impact well-being, it is not traditionally classified as a core type of wellness in psychological models.
Step 5: Conclude that Financial wellness is the option that is not considered a standard type of wellness in psychology.
