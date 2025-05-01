Which type of employment test assesses how well a person can learn or acquire skills or abilities?
A
Aptitude test
B
Personality test
C
Interest inventory
D
Achievement test
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of different types of employment tests. Employment tests are designed to evaluate various attributes of a candidate, such as skills, personality, interests, or knowledge.
Step 2: Define an aptitude test. An aptitude test measures a person's potential to learn new skills or acquire abilities, focusing on their capacity to develop competence in specific areas.
Step 3: Differentiate aptitude tests from achievement tests. Achievement tests assess what a person has already learned or accomplished, whereas aptitude tests predict future learning ability.
Step 4: Recognize that personality tests evaluate traits and behaviors, and interest inventories assess preferences and motivations, neither of which directly measure learning potential.
Step 5: Conclude that the test type assessing how well a person can learn or acquire skills is the aptitude test.
