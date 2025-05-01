Which of the following is a common critique of Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory?
A
It argues that cognitive development is entirely determined by genetics, ignoring environmental influences.
B
It places too much emphasis on the role of language in cognitive development.
C
It suggests that cognitive development continues at the same rate throughout adulthood.
D
It underestimates the abilities of young children by suggesting they cannot perform certain cognitive tasks until reaching specific stages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which proposes that children move through distinct stages of cognitive growth, each characterized by different abilities and ways of thinking.
Step 2: Recognize that a common critique of Piaget's theory is that it may underestimate young children's cognitive abilities, implying they cannot perform certain tasks until they reach specific developmental stages.
Step 3: Compare this critique with the other options: the theory does not claim cognitive development is solely genetic, nor does it emphasize language excessively, nor suggest a constant rate of development throughout adulthood.
Step 4: Identify that the critique about underestimating young children's abilities aligns with research showing children can sometimes perform tasks earlier than Piaget proposed.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct critique is the one stating Piaget's theory underestimates young children's cognitive abilities by rigidly assigning tasks to specific stages.
