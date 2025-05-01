According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, accommodation refers to which of the following processes?
A
Remembering information through repetition and rehearsal
B
Applying existing schemas to new situations without changing them
C
Modifying existing cognitive schemas in response to new information that does not fit
D
Retrieving previously learned information from long-term memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory involves how children develop cognitive abilities through interacting with their environment.
Recognize that 'schemas' are mental structures or frameworks that help individuals organize and interpret information.
Differentiate between assimilation and accommodation: assimilation involves applying existing schemas to new information without changing them, while accommodation involves modifying schemas when new information cannot be fitted into existing ones.
Identify that accommodation specifically refers to the process of changing or adjusting cognitive schemas in response to new experiences or information that does not fit existing schemas.
Conclude that among the options, accommodation is best described as 'Modifying existing cognitive schemas in response to new information that does not fit.'
