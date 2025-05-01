Which of the following is included in a functional behavior assessment?
A
Conducting neuroimaging scans to assess brain activity
B
Administering standardized intelligence tests
C
Identifying the antecedents and consequences of a behavior
D
Evaluating genetic predispositions for mental illness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) is a process used in psychology to identify the reasons behind a specific behavior, particularly to understand what triggers and maintains it.
Recognize that an FBA focuses on observing and analyzing the behavior in context, specifically looking at antecedents (what happens before the behavior) and consequences (what happens after the behavior) to determine the function or purpose of the behavior.
Note that conducting neuroimaging scans or administering intelligence tests are not part of an FBA, as these methods assess brain activity or cognitive abilities rather than behavioral functions.
Similarly, evaluating genetic predispositions for mental illness is related to biological or medical assessments, not the behavioral analysis central to an FBA.
Therefore, the key component included in a Functional Behavior Assessment is identifying the antecedents and consequences of a behavior to understand its function.
