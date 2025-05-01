At what age is autism spectrum disorder most frequently diagnosed in children?
A
Between ages 2 and 3 years
B
During adolescence, around ages 13 to 15 years
C
In infancy, before 12 months of age
D
In adulthood, after age 18 years
1
Understand that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis timing is based on developmental milestones and observable behaviors in children.
Recognize that early signs of ASD often become noticeable when children begin to develop social and communication skills, which typically occurs in toddler years.
Recall that while some signs can be detected earlier, formal diagnosis is most reliable when behaviors are consistent and measurable, usually between ages 2 and 3 years.
Consider that diagnosis during infancy (before 12 months) is rare due to limited behavioral indicators, and diagnosis in adolescence or adulthood occurs less frequently as initial signs are often identified earlier.
Conclude that the most frequent age range for diagnosing ASD is between 2 and 3 years, when developmental delays or differences become clearer to clinicians and caregivers.
