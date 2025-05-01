Which of the following statements is false regarding emotional development in middle and late childhood?
A
During middle and late childhood, children typically show increased ability to regulate their emotions.
B
Empathy and perspective-taking skills tend to improve during middle and late childhood.
C
Children in middle and late childhood become better at understanding complex emotions such as pride and guilt.
D
Children in middle and late childhood are unable to recognize that people can experience more than one emotion at the same time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts related to emotional development in middle and late childhood, including emotional regulation, empathy, perspective-taking, and understanding complex emotions.
Step 2: Review typical developmental milestones during this period, such as improved ability to manage emotions, enhanced empathy, and recognition of mixed emotions.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by comparing it to established psychological research on emotional development in children aged approximately 6 to 12 years.
Step 4: Identify that children in middle and late childhood generally develop the ability to recognize that people can experience multiple emotions simultaneously, which contradicts the false statement.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming children are unable to recognize simultaneous emotions, as this ability typically emerges during this developmental stage.
