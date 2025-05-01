Positive peer relations in childhood have been linked to which of the following outcomes in adulthood?
A
Greater social competence and well-being
B
Lower levels of educational attainment
C
Increased risk of cognitive decline
D
Higher likelihood of developing antisocial behaviors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of positive peer relations in childhood, which refers to healthy, supportive, and constructive interactions with peers during early development.
Recognize that positive peer relations contribute to the development of social skills, emotional regulation, and self-esteem, which are foundational for later life outcomes.
Consider research findings in developmental psychology that link early positive social experiences with adult outcomes such as social competence and overall well-being.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to established psychological evidence: positive peer relations are generally associated with beneficial outcomes rather than negative ones like cognitive decline or antisocial behaviors.
Conclude that the most supported outcome of positive peer relations in childhood is greater social competence and well-being in adulthood.
