Which type of emotions are pride and relief, as they are associated with achieving or failing to achieve our goals?
A
Self-conscious emotions
B
Moral emotions
C
Achievement-related emotions
D
Basic emotions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the categories of emotions mentioned: self-conscious emotions, moral emotions, achievement-related emotions, and basic emotions. Each category has distinct characteristics and triggers.
Step 2: Define self-conscious emotions: These emotions, such as shame, guilt, embarrassment, and pride, arise from self-evaluation and awareness of how others perceive us.
Step 3: Define moral emotions: These are emotions related to the perception of right and wrong, such as guilt, shame, and empathy, often guiding ethical behavior.
Step 4: Define achievement-related emotions: These emotions are directly linked to the outcomes of goal pursuit, such as pride when achieving a goal and relief when avoiding failure.
Step 5: Analyze pride and relief in the context of goal achievement or failure, recognizing that they fit best under achievement-related emotions because they are responses to success or avoidance of failure.
