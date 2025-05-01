Which term refers to sociocultural standards that determine when, where, and how emotions should be expressed?
A
Display rules
B
James-Lange theory
C
Cognitive appraisal
D
Facial feedback hypothesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sociocultural standards related to emotions. These standards guide individuals on the appropriate expression of emotions depending on the social context.
Step 2: Recognize that the term describing these culturally learned guidelines is related to how, when, and where emotions are expressed, rather than the physiological or cognitive processes behind emotions.
Step 3: Review the options given: James-Lange theory (focuses on physiological responses), Cognitive appraisal (focuses on interpretation of events), Facial feedback hypothesis (focuses on how facial expressions influence emotions), and Display rules.
Step 4: Identify that 'Display rules' specifically refer to the sociocultural norms that dictate the appropriate expression of emotions in different situations.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for sociocultural standards governing emotional expression is 'Display rules'.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah