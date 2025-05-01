When a baby shows excitement, which of Peter Wolff's seven stages of arousal are they demonstrating?
Excitement
Crying
Alert inactivity
Drowsiness
Step 1: Understand that Peter Wolff's seven stages of arousal describe different behavioral and physiological states that infants go through, ranging from deep sleep to intense crying.
Step 2: Review the specific stages, which typically include states such as deep sleep, light sleep, drowsiness, alert inactivity, waking activity, excitement, and crying.
Step 3: Identify the behavioral signs associated with each stage. For example, 'excitement' is characterized by increased motor activity, facial expressions like smiling or cooing, and heightened responsiveness.
Step 4: Compare the baby's behavior of showing excitement to the descriptions of the stages. Since the baby is showing excitement, this corresponds directly to the 'Excitement' stage in Wolff's model.
Step 5: Conclude that when a baby shows excitement, they are demonstrating the 'Excitement' stage of arousal according to Peter Wolff's seven stages.
