According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, what do infants' motor schemas transform into as they develop cognitively?
A
Mental representations or symbolic schemas
B
Reflexive responses
C
Concrete operational strategies
D
Innate instincts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory describes how infants progress through stages of cognitive development, starting from simple reflexes to more complex mental processes.
Recognize that infants initially interact with the world through motor schemas, which are basic actions or reflexive responses to stimuli.
Identify that as infants develop cognitively, these motor schemas evolve into more advanced forms of cognition, specifically mental representations or symbolic schemas, which allow infants to think about objects and events even when they are not physically present.
Note that this transformation is a key feature of the transition from the sensorimotor stage to later stages in Piaget's theory, where symbolic thought becomes possible.
Conclude that the correct term for what motor schemas transform into is 'mental representations or symbolic schemas,' distinguishing them from reflexive responses, concrete operational strategies, or innate instincts.
