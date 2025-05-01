According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, what term describes the process of grouping isolated behaviors and thoughts into a higher-order system?
A
Organization
B
Assimilation
C
Equilibration
D
Accommodation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory explains how children develop cognitive abilities through various processes.
Identify the key terms: Assimilation (integrating new information into existing schemas), Accommodation (modifying schemas to fit new information), Equilibration (balancing assimilation and accommodation to create stable understanding), and Organization.
Focus on the term that specifically refers to the process of grouping isolated behaviors and thoughts into a more complex, higher-order system.
Recall that 'Organization' in Piaget's theory is the process by which separate behaviors and thoughts are linked together and integrated into coherent systems or structures.
Conclude that the term describing the grouping of isolated behaviors and thoughts into a higher-order system is 'Organization'.
