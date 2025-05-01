Which dimensions of emotional intelligence constitute personal competence?
A
Social awareness and relationship management
B
Empathy and motivation
C
Adaptability and teamwork
D
Self-awareness and self-management
1
Understand that emotional intelligence is commonly divided into two main dimensions: personal competence and social competence.
Recognize that personal competence involves skills related to managing oneself, which includes self-awareness and self-management.
Identify that self-awareness refers to recognizing and understanding your own emotions, while self-management involves controlling or redirecting disruptive emotions and adapting to changing circumstances.
Note that social competence, on the other hand, includes social awareness and relationship management, which focus on understanding and managing relationships with others.
Conclude that the dimensions constituting personal competence are self-awareness and self-management, distinguishing them from social competence dimensions.
