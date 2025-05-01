In social psychology, in which situation is peer pressure typically harder to resist due to the need for a quick decision?
A
When individuals are given written instructions and time to respond
B
When individuals have ample time to reflect on their options
C
When individuals must make an immediate choice in a group setting
D
When individuals are alone and not influenced by others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of peer pressure in social psychology, which refers to the influence exerted by a group that encourages individuals to change their attitudes, values, or behaviors to conform to group norms.
Recognize that the ability to resist peer pressure often depends on the context and the time available to make decisions.
Analyze the situations given: when individuals have written instructions and time to respond, when they have ample time to reflect, when they must make an immediate choice in a group, and when they are alone.
Consider that making an immediate choice in a group setting increases social pressure because there is little time to think critically or resist the influence, making peer pressure harder to resist.
Conclude that peer pressure is typically harder to resist in situations requiring quick decisions within a group, as opposed to having time to reflect or being alone.
