In social psychology, why are people more likely to believe nonverbal messages over verbal ones when the two contradict each other?
A
People tend to ignore nonverbal communication because it is less important than spoken words.
B
Nonverbal cues are often perceived as more genuine and harder to control consciously, making them seem more trustworthy.
C
Nonverbal messages are usually misunderstood, so people rely on verbal communication instead.
D
Verbal messages are always more accurate because they are explicit and direct.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between verbal and nonverbal communication. Verbal communication involves spoken or written words, while nonverbal communication includes body language, facial expressions, tone of voice, and other cues that do not involve words.
Step 2: Recognize that nonverbal cues are often processed more intuitively and emotionally, as they can reveal a person's true feelings or intentions beyond what they say verbally.
Step 3: Consider that nonverbal messages are generally harder to control consciously, meaning people may unintentionally reveal their genuine emotions through their body language or facial expressions even if their words say otherwise.
Step 4: Realize that because nonverbal cues are perceived as more spontaneous and less deliberate, they tend to be seen as more trustworthy and authentic compared to verbal messages, which can be manipulated or fabricated.
Step 5: Conclude that when verbal and nonverbal messages contradict each other, people are more likely to believe the nonverbal cues because they are perceived as a more accurate reflection of true feelings or intentions.
