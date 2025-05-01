In the context of social psychology, how are employees most likely to react to a supervisor who consistently behaves in a hostile and aggressive manner?
A
They may experience increased stress and decreased job satisfaction, potentially leading to lower productivity.
B
They are likely to feel more motivated and develop stronger loyalty to the supervisor.
C
They often respond by becoming more aggressive themselves, resulting in a universally positive work environment.
D
They typically ignore the supervisor's behavior and show no change in their attitudes or performance.
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts involved, such as the impact of hostile and aggressive behavior from authority figures on employees' psychological well-being and workplace dynamics.
Step 2: Recognize that in social psychology, negative behaviors from supervisors often lead to stress responses in employees, which can affect their emotional state and job satisfaction.
Step 3: Consider how increased stress and decreased job satisfaction can influence employees' motivation and productivity, typically resulting in poorer work performance.
Step 4: Evaluate alternative reactions such as increased motivation or loyalty, or ignoring the behavior, and assess their likelihood based on psychological research and theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the most supported reaction is employees experiencing increased stress and decreased job satisfaction, which may lead to lower productivity, aligning with established findings in social psychology.
