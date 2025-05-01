In the context of social psychology, in which of the following instances is listening considered the most important communication skill?
A
While posting updates on social media platforms
B
During conflict resolution between two individuals with opposing viewpoints
C
When giving a persuasive speech to a large audience
D
When writing an academic essay on group dynamics
1
Step 1: Understand the context of social psychology, which studies how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others.
Step 2: Recognize that communication skills include speaking, writing, and listening, but the importance of each skill varies depending on the situation.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine where listening plays a critical role: posting on social media and writing essays are more about expressing ideas, while giving a speech focuses on delivering a message.
Step 4: Identify that during conflict resolution between two individuals with opposing viewpoints, listening is essential to understand each person's perspective, facilitate empathy, and find common ground.
Step 5: Conclude that listening is most important in conflict resolution because it enables effective communication and helps resolve disagreements by ensuring both parties feel heard.
